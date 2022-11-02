On belt-tightening with ever increasing food prices, Ian offers this: "Both my parents came of age during the Depression. One went off to war while the other stayed home and entertained the American troops. Luckily they hadn't met yet, or there might have been words about that. The experiences from that time stayed with them throughout their lives. When I was growing up, eating out was an extremely rare experience. Fish and chips on a Friday night was the highlight of the week. The rest of the time it was meat and three veg and Vegemite and lettuce sandwiches for school lunch. But that simple food kept my mum going till she was 100. As a student 40 years ago I found healthy food could be inexpensive. I'm talking legumes. Peas, beans and lentils. Very healthy and with the right recipe they're fabulous to eat, and make you feel good. On a high-fibre diet last year using those ingredients, my doctor said my blood test results were the best she'd ever seen."