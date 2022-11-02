This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
"Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me." If only the nursery rhyme was true.
Some words and phrases do cause pain, real pain. That's why we have laws against hate speech.
Others cause misery like a pebble in the shoe or a bull ant bite in the nether regions.
Woke is one of them. Misappropriated as a pejorative by politicians and commentators of the conservative persuasion, "woke" has become meaningless shorthand for everything they take issue with - or don't understand.
They toss it around like confetti, oblivious to its meaning, which is being aware of racial or social injustice.
Dan Andrews' decision to sponsor the Diamonds netball team. Woke. Efforts to address the climate crisis. Woke. Objections to the Melbourne Cup. Woke. Diversity. Woke. It's become metronomic.
Woke is a blunt-axe insult, lazy invective long overdue for retirement, along with a host of other words and phrases that also raise the blood pressure.
"Moving forward" is one of them, a management buzz term that gained currency some time in the 2000s and sticks around like Kevin Rudd, who I suspect helped propel it into the vernacular.
It made an ugly appearance last week when one of the young reporters who populate the ABC's news channel during the day said "moving forward in the future". In effect, she said "in future in future".
Aunty, talk to the kids.
Last year, the term voted most annoying in a number of surveys was "new normal", a product of the pandemic when everyone was trying to guess what life would look like once the danger had passed. The world is ever-changing so "normal" itself is a ropy concept. What was normal in 1983 - casual racism and misogyny, smoking in the office, long lunches - was abnormal in 2013. A new normal doesn't and will never exist.
"Synergy", "circling back" and "take this offline" were also high on the list in 2021. "Take this offline" was particularly silly given so much of the world was working remotely and solidly online via Zoom and Google Meet.
"Learnings" is another useless word, deployed by politicians explaining policy failures. "We have several learnings from this." Really? How about "lessons"?
Let's not forget "gifted". It's fine as an adjective - "she was a gifted musician" - but it is not a verb - "the painting was gifted to the gallery". It wasn't. It was given.
And don't get me started on "iconic". As my mate Henry says, "There's nothing iconic about a Japanese restaurant in Newtown. What? Are they nailing old Greek paintings of saints to the walls?" Yes, "popular" would do.
A straw poll among fellow walkers on the headland on the weekend added more to the list. Bruce has a problem with "uptick". "Uptick is everywhere these days. What's wrong with increase?" Irene does battle with sustainable. "What does it even mean?"
With you there, Irene. I bought a raincoat this year and was amused to read on its label it was "sustainable". I'd hoped for durable and so far it has been.
- The Reserve Bank has decided to lift the cash rate by 25 basis points as it nears its highest levels in nearly a decade. The central bank announced the 0.25 percentage point lift yesterday afternoon. It is the seventh rate hike in a row, bringing the cash rate to 2.85 per cent. The move comes as the federal government faces political pressure to ease the rocketing cost of living on Australian households.
- An abrupt COVID lockdown trapped thousands of people in Shanghai Disney Resort in China. Reports are emerging that thousands of people left trapped inside Shanghai's Disney Resort have been released, after hysteria swept the site when a snap temporary COVID-19 lockdown was instigated. Videos showed people rushing to the theme park's gates, which were already locked, and it left a reported 20,000 visitors trapped.
- An unexpected surge in inflation is weighing heavily on consumers and pushing confidence towards pandemic lows. Consumer confidence has fallen for a fifth week in a row to levels last seen during the early COVID-19 lockdowns. The 1.5 per cent decline in the weekly ANZ/Roy Morgan index followed the September quarter consumer price index print that surpassed expectations to hit 7.3 per cent annually.
THEY SAID IT: "Political language ... is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind." - George Orwell
YOU SAID IT: Comments about question time and poor parliamentary behaviour are still coming in.
Irene says, "Why has it taken decades and decades by parliamentarians to agree on code of conduct in the Australian parliament? If you Google codes of conduct in Australian and selected overseas parliaments and have hours to spare, you can try to decipher what the code of conduct actually is. Good luck."
Darryl says question time needs to be televised: "It shows us all exactly what sort of complete boofheads we elect and hopefully we might learn to start to reject them and elect someone decent."
On belt-tightening with ever increasing food prices, Ian offers this: "Both my parents came of age during the Depression. One went off to war while the other stayed home and entertained the American troops. Luckily they hadn't met yet, or there might have been words about that. The experiences from that time stayed with them throughout their lives. When I was growing up, eating out was an extremely rare experience. Fish and chips on a Friday night was the highlight of the week. The rest of the time it was meat and three veg and Vegemite and lettuce sandwiches for school lunch. But that simple food kept my mum going till she was 100. As a student 40 years ago I found healthy food could be inexpensive. I'm talking legumes. Peas, beans and lentils. Very healthy and with the right recipe they're fabulous to eat, and make you feel good. On a high-fibre diet last year using those ingredients, my doctor said my blood test results were the best she'd ever seen."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
