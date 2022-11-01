Oily sludge dumped on the track at Flemington stopped the race which stops the nation. Stopped it momentarily, that is.
Racing Victoria was forced to make quick repairs to the Melbourne Cup track on Tuesday after a vandal dumped 1000 litres of black sludge onto Flemington Racecourse
Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion praised the vandal attack and shared the video to its Twitter page.
The group added that it "fully endorsed" the person who vandalised the track, and posted a statement it said was written by the vandal.
The vandal admits to being a "problem gambler" and said flood-proofing the track led to surrounding homes being flooded in recent heavy rains.
The main concern for the 80,000 punters headed trackside was the weather.
Thunderstorms and heavy rain didn't stop racegoers from converging on Flemington, with huge crowds flocking to the racecourse after a two-year hiatus.
Sporting bold fascinators and ties and clutching umbrellas, tens of thousands of people gathered in brightly-coloured frocks and tailored suits to watch the race.
With temperatures at 11C, the Bureau of Meteorology warned Tuesday's event could mark the coldest Cup Day in almost 30 years.
Gold Trip stormed to victory later in the day and plenty of punters were left celebrating their win.
Jockey Mark Zahra and trainer Ciaron Maher combined for their first Melbourne Cup triumph.
The horse stormed to the front with 300 metres to run and held off a host of fast-finishing runners to secure the victory.
Gold Trip carried 57.5 kilograms throughout the journey, the most since Makybe Diva saluted in 2005 with 58kg on her back.
Favourite Deauville Legend loomed down the straight but faded to finish fourth.
This year's $8 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup marked the event's official return with full crowds for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
