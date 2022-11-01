The Canberra Times
So Canberrans were pork beneficiaries after all?

By The Canberra Times
November 1 2022 - 6:45pm
ACT City Services Minister Chris Steel. Picture by Karleen Minney

In what appears to be a classic case of trying to have it both ways, the ACT government, which has spent almost a decade complaining about Canberra being neglected by the Coalition, now says the Morrison government "pork-barrelled" the territory with millions of dollars for a major road project.

