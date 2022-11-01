So Canberrans were pork beneficiaries after all?

In what appears to be a classic case of trying to have it both ways, the ACT government, which has spent almost a decade complaining about Canberra being neglected by the Coalition, now says the Morrison government "pork-barrelled" the territory with millions of dollars for a major road project.
This claim by City Services Minister Chris Steel followed revelations that the $85.9 million allocated for the extension of the light rail from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park in last week's budget was exactly the same amount the former government had allocated for three major road projects in the territory.
That funding has been scrapped, leading to the obvious conclusion that a deal had been struck between the Albanese government and the Barr government to redirect funding from roads infrastructure to light rail.
But Mr Steel doesn't want anyone concerned about that prospect, saying the largest single ticket item, the $50 million in federal funding for the south-west corridor upgrade, was "ill-defined", "amounted to pork barrelling" and "did not have any particular deliverables".
"It had literally no substance, it was all pork," he said.
Really? Even if that was true, which is hotly disputed by many living along the south-west corridor, then what was the rationale for cutting the $30 million in funding to upgrade the Kings Highway and the $5 million to upgrade Boboyan Road?
Its almost impossible not to conclude that these projects have been put on the chopping block to round up the treasure needed to subsidise a light rail project, which itself has not been the subject of a comprehensive cost benefits analysis and which seems to be getting more expensive with every passing day.
Light rail is popular with the many Canberrans who live along its route, and that popularity would no doubt extend to those who eventually are as fortunate.
While there is no argument that Canberra, like other cities around the country and the world, needs to invest in public transport infrastructure to, amongst other things, reduce emissions as we move towards net zero by 2050, must it come at the expense of other options - such as the road network - on which people are heavily reliant?
A recent correspondent to this masthead pointed out that one of the quickest ways to reduce emissions per passenger per trip in the ACT would be to encourage car pooling in order to reduce the number of single occupant motor vehicle journeys.
Others have pointed to alternatives to trams used elsewhere in the world, including electric tram-buses that would appear to offer most, if not all, the benefits of a tram without the enormous track and wire costs.
The reality is that the Barr-Rattenbury government will never move away from its policy of "light rail first", even if that is at the expense of the 40,000 people driving along the south-west corridor every day and those who would have welcomed investment in the Pialligo Drive to Kings Highway project or upgrade of Boboyan Road.
While it is, admittedly, something Andrew Barr believes will be one of his major legacies, it is also the price he has paid to keep Labor in office. Light rail is the price of the coalition with the Greens.
This begs the question, which some have already raised, as to whether or not the $2 billion plus light rail is the real boondoggle here, not the south-west corridor.
Voters are entitled to ask themselves just how many other major projects, such as the stadium and the convention centre, is the government willing to throw under the bus (or should that be tram?) in order to keep light rail's slow progress through Canberra on track?
