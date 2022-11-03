The Canberra Times
Opinion

When will we tame the power of the sun to fuel the world's energy needs?

By Mathew Dickerson
November 3 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TECH TALK

Peter Schmidt from Pixabay.

As our energy debate heats up (I couldn't resist that one sorry) there is a lot of discussion about the variability of wind and solar while we have been accustomed to the consistent output provided by burning coal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.