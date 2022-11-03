As our energy debate heats up (I couldn't resist that one sorry) there is a lot of discussion about the variability of wind and solar while we have been accustomed to the consistent output provided by burning coal.
While there are many clever minds working on combining renewables with storages systems - such as batteries and pumped hydro - there are inconsistent murmurings that pop up from time to time that involve nuclear power.
There are 437 nuclear power plants across the world but, despite Australia holding 30 per cent of world uranium deposits, current legislation does not allow nuclear power in this country.
Specifically the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 Section 140A (b) says that the minister must not approve the construction or operation of a nuclear power plant.
The mere mention of nuclear power immediately throws up thoughts of major nuclear power disasters such as those seen at Chernobyl in 1986 and Fukushima in 2011.
Even when operating correctly, a nuclear power plant creates radioactive nuclear waste that can remain harmful for thousands of years and massive quantities of water are required.
And whenever a discussion occurs on nuclear power, the fear of the creation of nuclear weapons is lurking in the background.
At this point, all nuclear power plants in the world use nuclear fission. That is where the nucleus of an atom is split into two or more smaller nuclei.
The result of that splitting is the release of a large amount of energy along with the radioactive material that needs to be disposed of.
Controlling the release of the energy is one major problem with nuclear power.
A nuclear bomb - such as those used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki - is the result of not attempting to control the burst of energy released in a fission reaction.
As happens so many times, looking to see what nature does may provide us with a solution to our power woes.
It doesn't rely on fission though. It relies on nuclear fusion.
The subtle difference is extremely important and can have major advantages for us on earth.
Fusion is when two or more atomic nuclei are combined to form a different atomic nuclei.
In the core of the sun, four hydrogen atoms are being fused into a helium atom.
The resultant mass is 0.71 per cent of the original with the additional mass being converted into energy.
Einstein's famous formula, E = mc2, is used to calculate the amount of energy.
The first advantage of fusion seems obvious. Instead of radioactive isotopes being produced, we end up with helium.
That is an inert gas and compulsory in balloons for birthday parties.
Fusion also creates more energy than an equivalent fission reaction.
The risk of a Chernobyl-like disaster in a fusion plant is negligible as fusion does not sustain a chain reaction.
The main fuels used in nuclear fusion are deuterium and tritium, both readily available in nature.
There is a tremendous amount of pressure and heat required to sustain the reaction and, at this stage, we have not mastered this component.
But maybe... the hottest known spot in our solar system is in Oxfordshire in the UK.
The Joint European Torus is a fusion facility with a reactor core at 150 million degrees Celsius - hotter than the sun.
The National Ignition Facility in the US has made some recent major breakthroughs with self-sustaining fusion reactions.
Within the next decade, we may have managed to tame the power of the sun in an operational nuclear fusion power plant.
