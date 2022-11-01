Work is underway this week on several Canberra sportsgrounds, with upgrades designed to make facilities more female-friendly.
Construction will commence on improvements to pavilions in Nicholls, Rivett and Kambah.
The upgrades include: lockable showers, power points, toilet cubicles, privacy screens and shelving.
Kingston Oval is forecast to receive "female-friendly upgrades" next year.
Minister for Sport Yvette Berry said the ACT government was committed to reducing barriers to participation for woman and girls in sport.
"Having these changeroom inclusions available across Canberra will not only cater to the growing participation of females in sport but also provide them with the facilities they both need and deserve," she said.
Work has also been scheduled to start on the dryland oval at the Holt District Playing Fields this week, as part of a plan to bring it back for future competition, standard training and match play.
Holt is set to receive new irrigation, sportsground lighting and a new playing surface.
Ms Berry said it would provide a place for all Canberrans to keep active, or progress from grassroots to elite sport.
"West Belconnen is growing and sports participation is growing, too. It's important our sporting facilities can keep up with both current and future community growth," she said.
"Once complete, this project will increase the capacity of not only the Holt District Playing Fields but also West Belconnen for more training and match play facilities for organised sport."
In the next 12 months, sportsgrounds in Watson, Deakin and Scullin will receive new lighting, and sportsgrounds in Gowrie and Higgins will have their lighting upgraded.
The upgrades are designed to provide greater flexibility to schedule events and enable games to be played after sunset.
Under the Australian government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, the ACT government is replacing fencing at the Kaleen and Boomanulla enclosed ovals, with works underway at Boomanulla.
The government is also improving facilities at the Ngunnawal neighbourhood oval, with parking improvements and a new toilet block coming in 2023.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
