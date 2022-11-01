The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

One month in, hundreds helped by regional housing scheme

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Housing Julie Collins. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A month after its earlier than expected launch, and as inflation continues to batter the housing market, 364 regional Australians have taken advantage of the Albanese government's regional first home buyers' support scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.