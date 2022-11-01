The Canberra Times
Potholes plague commuters in Canberra on Glenloch Interchange

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 9:00pm
Sam Taylor was forced to call a tow truck on Tuesday night after getting two flat tyres from a pothole on Parkes Way. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Wet weather and an increase in potholes meant flat tyres were abundant as commuters headed home on Tuesday evening.

Local News

