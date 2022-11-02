The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

ASIS head Paul Symon warns of 'very alarming' signs in region

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
November 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Secret Intelligence Service director-general Paul Symon speaks at a National Security College event. Picture by Gary Ramage/ANU

A top spy chief has warned "very alarming signs" in Australia's backyard could see the country's intelligence agencies rise in the global pecking order as the Five Eyes alliance turns its focus to China.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.