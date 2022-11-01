Concerns for 12yo missing since last week

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a 12-year-old boy missing since last week.
Police said Kobi Mearing's family had not seen him since about 5.30pm on Friday in Gordon.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5'5") tall, with a tanned complexion, dark hair, and brown eyes.
"He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and red shoes, and may be travelling on a silver BMX bike," they said in a statement.
"Police and Kobi's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him."
They asked anyone who knows anything about where Kobi is to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote 7257348.
