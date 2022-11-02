Lake Burley Griffin's paddle boats have been given a new look, with each of Canberra's national institutions designing one to represent them.
The 15 paddle boats - 13 for the national institutions and two designed by local Indigenous artists - took to the water on Wednesday.
Institution directors captained the boats to show off their new looks, and explain how and why the design was chosen.
The library made a book boat and Questacon focused on science.
In a legacy left by outgoing director Graham Durant, Questacon's rainbow boat reflects the colours created by the Captain Cook Memorial Jet.
The National Library's boat has been decorated with illustrations inspired by The Great Book-Swapping Machine, written by Emma Allen.
Director general Marie-Louise Ayres said the library is the biggest book-swapping machine in the country.
Wednesday marked the paddle boats official return for, what is supposed to be, the warmer months.
The brightly coloured billboards for Canberra's iconic institutions will now be a regular feature on the lake on weekends, school holidays and public holidays.
Member for Canberra Alicia Payne also attended the launch. She said Canberrans were proud to live in the home of the country's national institutions and it was a brilliant way to showcase them.
"One of my favourite activities as a Canberra kid was paddle boating," she said.
"It is fantastic to see these boats rejuvenated with this incredible artwork."
National Museum of Australia's paddle boat is inspired by its new immersive play space for kids. Brightly coloured coral adorns the boat and represents reefs and the diversity of sea life off Australia's coastline.
National Archives of Australia's boat, featuring a diver, invites the community to dive into the archives.
Visit Canberra's boat features a game of spotto, inviting families to spot attractions visible from the lake.
Questacon's paddleboat features the colours of the visible light spectrum as refracted through a prism.
MoAD's paddleboat juxtaposes the silhouette of its 95-year-old building with bright colours and funky shapes.
Royal Australian Mint's boat is based on its new visual identity, which aims to be fun, friendly and welcoming.
Australian Parliament House's boat incorporates the geometric patterns, distinctive shapes and architectural forms found in and around the building.
National Library of Australia's boat celebrates communities and the joys of reading. Inspired by illustrations from The Great Book-Swapping Machine written by Emma Allen, illustrated by Lisa Coutts and published by NLA Publishing.
National Film Sound Archive's boat uses a colour palette that evokes the movement and fluidity of sound and vision.
National Capital Authority's boat celebrates the National Triangle, using colours that can be found naturally occurring in the landscape.
Two boats designed by local Indigenous artists have also joined the fleet.
NCA chief executive Sally Barnes said the new artworks symbolise the essence the cultural icon's want to highlight for the community's greater appreciation.
"It is these cultural icons' hope that the newly designed paddle boats will provide an opportunity to experience the city in a cool way while celebrating the many and diverse ways by which we contribute to the world," she said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
