One of the best ways to reduce the time spent maintaining gardens is through careful plant selection.
Groundcovers are one group of plants that can be of real benefit in reducing or in some cases eliminating the need for maintenance.
Groundcovers are an excellent way of covering up those bare areas in a garden or hiding unattractive structures such as masonry or timber retaining walls.
They are excellent for stabilising slopes and preventing soil erosion, suppressing weed growth, and attracting beneficial insects into the garden and providing habitat and protection for reptiles, frogs and other animals.
In nature, plant communities are composed of a range of species that in most instances cover the ground with a montage of intertwining plants.
In contrast, many garden plants are individuals left swimming in a sea of mulch.
A groundcover is a plant that grows or spreads horizontally across the soil surface, covering the area with a mat of foliage that is often impenetrable.
It is that fact alone that makes groundcovers an attractive selection for many gardeners.
Many groundcovers are grown for their foliage but there are many others that are spectacular flowering plants - creeping boobialla, fan flower, native violets and dichondra silver falls - are just a few native groundcovers that will perform well in most conditions.
Groundcovers like all other plants in the garden require light, water and nutrients to grow.
Correct selection of groundcovers is an important factor not only in terms of plant management but also in consideration of garden design.
Soil type, aspect and the level of maintenance required to keep plants flourishing are important considerations when selecting groundcovers or any other plant for the garden.
All plants will need some maintenance to keep them healthy and attractive, groundcovers are no exception.
Some groundcovers can be very vigorous and will require a heavy hand to keep them contained to their allotted space and others may not fare so well under pedestrian traffic but despite the pitfalls, there is undoubtedly a groundcover that will suite every gardener's taste and situation.
Nurseries have entire sections dedicated to groundcover plants, making selection that much easier, but there are also other options that can be considered.
Some climbing plants make excellent groundcovers but they do require good plant management as they can grow out of control if left unchecked and once they reach a suitable support such as a tree or shrub they will climb.
