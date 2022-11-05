Mouse traps are more fun. I came up with a design about 40 years ago, when we discovered we had either New Holland or Smoky mice living here. (The guy at CSIRO wasn't sure when we brought in three of them - they had got caught in our sink. Once identified as native, we released them, and now use only this simple trap: stretch wire across a four-gallon drum or large garbage can, threaded with a cardboard roller from inside baking paper, or even toilet rolls. Wire fruit and nut chocolate onto the roll. The mice will run along the wire, step on the roll and fall into the trap. It's possible someone invented the idea pre 1978 i.e. before I did, but I haven't seen the design anywhere else for about 30 years, when it grew popular.