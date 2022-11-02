Welcome to the world of the private citizen ( "Not enough time for input on 'immense' territory plan" , November 2) .
The property industry is now screaming about consultation on the next massive tranche of planning system reform material.
But no one seems to care that many Canberrans in the inner north and Woden, for example, are already struggling to find the major blocks of unpaid free time needed to comprehend and respond to hundreds of pages of developers' documentation released recently for very large urban densification projects, and with tight deadlines.
Plans by the property sector to dump even more major development project plans and deadlines for "consultation" into suburban community laps for the Christmas and New Year period have definitely failed to promote a "positive and encouraging environment for ongoing community engagement".
While this laudable concept is often talked by government and business it has never been supported or monitored in practical and effective ways.
While operating under the current planning system processes, with little evidence that the new planning reform package's content, processes, and its management will improve anything on the ground, it is no wonder that communities are finding their frustration, angst and lack of trust growing about what the new system will deliver - and for whom.
Not even the spirit of the lofty claims about future improvements and consultation is in evidence from key government and property sector players and their consultants.
Individuals and communities continue to be overloaded and railroaded into participating via poorly communicated and informed processes with unrealistic deadlines.
Having lived in Canberra for much over half a century, and having read The Canberra Times for most of that time I can occasionally put two and two together.
My beloved paper has recently reported floods and now a federal/state buyback scheme for homes in flood prone areas.
This was around the same time it was reporting on the decision to build hundreds of homes on land on Dairy Flat Road.
I remember this area being flooded many years ago. It is near the junction of Jerrabomberra Creek and Lake Burley Griffin.
I seriously suggest that the so-called government put money into a trust fund that is out of reach of politicians to reimburse the buyers of this misconception when things go bad.
Without doubt, this development will provide work for union members and profit for the developers but at what cost?
In the long term it will be the ACT residents who will pay the cost of this shortsighted decision.
It is alarming that so many, commenting on the decriminalisation of small amounts of a wide range of drugs, appear to believe that the drugs have been legalised.
Small amounts are still illegal and subject to fines for civil offences. This is appropriate for amounts, clearly for personal use, in which the main consequence is the potential impact on the holder's health.
Insisting on criminal convictions for these individuals is akin to insisting on capital punishment for suicide or attempted suicide cases.
Those arguing that the changes will increase the visibility of self-abuse through drug use are missing the point. It helps to identify individuals in need of help, and will reduce the stigma of being seen to need help, instead of having their future severely impacted by a criminal conviction.
Val Spencer (Letters, October 31) uses the oft-quoted verse "Of droughts and flooding rains" in Dorothea Mackellar's poem My Country to support her argument that Australia's "current climate patterns are not unprecedented. Trying to change them is a futile and expensive experiment".
It is an inarguable that torrential rain and record-breaking floods are more frequent now than ever before; and droughts are becoming more severe, longer, and more frequent. Meanwhile, the average atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide, the main global-heating gas, has reached the highest levels for at least a million years. The carbon dioxide comes from our burning of fossil fuels such as coal, petrol, diesel and natural gas.
The pathway to avoiding more catastrophic floods, heatwaves and scorching droughts is staring us in the face.
The Albanese government's landmark decision, by abstaining instead of voting no to becoming a signatory to the UN's Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons ("Australia drops nuclear weapon opposition", October 30), comes from a long history of Labor policy.
In October 1995, former Labor prime minister Paul Keating established the Canberra Commission as an Australian initiative for a nuclear weapons-free world. It was comprised of some of the most internationally acclaimed statesmen, scientists, military strategists and disarmament experts.
While continuing with this same objective, the nuclear-ban treaty has received outright condemnation from nuclear weapons states, in that it strategically threatens to destabilise their multilaterally dependent network of nuclear deterrence.
But despite such present opposition, it is morally incumbent upon all nations, including Australia, to eliminate what clearly constitutes the most immediate threat to our very existence.
Your article "A well-being budget for our times" (canberratimes.com.au, October 29) says that thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine foreign owned companies make enormous profits selling Australian gas at record overseas prices because current tax arrangements enable them to keep all windfall profits.
Those fantastic profits are not caused by Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine. They result from US and EU actions in sanctioning Russia and refusing to accept supplies of Russian gas at previously agreed contract prices. Accordingly, increased gas prices are self-inflicted by US and EU actions and could be reversed at any time.
That said, arguably the state and federal government actions granting foreign owned corporations exclusive rights to extract and export oil and gas owned by all Australians and to charge Australians foreign market parity prices for it is a misuse of their powers and against the national interest.
This abuse by both Coalition and Labor governments has been going on for decades, forcing Australians to pay global parity prices for oil and gas the nation has in abundance. It should be made available here at cost price plus a moderate premium for the entrepreneurial effort involved.
I refer to the article "'All pork' Steel slams funding for road" (November 1, p3). What rank hypocrisy by Minister Steel in claiming that upgrade of the south-west corridor was "pork-barrelling" and that the previous government had approved the "ill-defined" project before seeing a business case.
Where is the business case for stage two of light rail and an admission of its outrageous cost, a likely impost on taxpayers of $3 billion (or more)?
By any criteria light rail in Canberra is an indefensible boondoggle by an ideological, and entrenched government. A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) alternative would halve tram-commuter times and achieve the same political ends at half the cost and with no need to raise London Circuit or build a bridge across the lake.
The business case for stage two A of light rail says (page 21) it will provide only 40 cents worth of benefits for each dollar that it costs. Andrew Leigh is a local federal MP. He is also an economist. He says that Labor will fund projects based on economic cost-benefit analysis. Surely, as an economist, he understands it would be better to put $86 million in a bank savings account, at no interest, than to spend it on Stage two A.
It is reassuring that 50 years after my school days, the "authorities" are still blaming popular boy's interests for their below average reading results. In my day it was DC and Marvel Comics that were being demonised. Now it is graphic novels and electronic gaming. It is just like "deja vu all over again".
No amount of gatekeeper anxiety is going to make many boys want to read "proper" books, or "meaningful" young adult titles.
What might work is to encourage them to read deeper into what interests them; the science fiction that follows the themes of their electronic gaming, and the historical and science based non-fiction that sets the scene of such adventures.
So M Moore wants to resurrect Boris Johnson because, "for all his faults, he's not boring" (Letters, October 26). I presume M Moore will be auditioning for the next ABC satire program?
Centrelink thought they were issuing debt notices. But in many instances they issued death notices. Their political masters must be held accountable and punished. Preferably not with a lettuce leaf.
The ACT and Victoria are of the same mind about the need to control feral horse numbers. NSW is the outlier. Perhaps the federal government could step in and force the issue. We are talking about national park management after all.
The intention to finance a flood home buy-back opens a Pandora's box of inestimable dimensions. Developers have, for aeons, inveigled local government to permit building housing stock in "marginal" locations, while, contemporaneously, topping up treasury from stamp duty imposts.
It's comforting to think that our new government is scrapping wasteful Bridget and Barnaby projects.
Not so good to know they're funding Shane's stupid tram plan.
Is it time for two independent senators?
It was that time of year again where we dress up, drink bubbles and gamble in the name of animal abuse.
At least 139 horses were killed on Australian racetracks last year, notwithstanding the seven horses killed during the last nine Melbourne Cup races.
Support the racing industry? You're complicit with cruelty and death.
Minister Steel has the temerity to criticise pork-barrelling and ill-defined projects while he presides over the porkies of the ill-considered green elephant tram project.
Recent articles on the Australians returning from Syria did not say how much this unheralded government move will cost the taxpayers - including the ongoing surveillance - a time of fiscal hardship. Even an estimate would be good.
Seven rate rises in the last seven. What was the RBA doing before that? Nothing.
Now they are trying to do everything in a few years.
Gordon Fyfe (Letters, October 26), Garry Linnell (October 28) and Bill Stefaniak (November 1) claim that the netball and Rinehart issue is only about Rinehart being held accountable for her father's comments.
Not so. It is Rinehart's failure to distance herself from her father's offensive remarks about the sterilisation of Indigenous people when asked to do so.
