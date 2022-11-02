The business case for stage two A of light rail says (page 21) it will provide only 40 cents worth of benefits for each dollar that it costs. Andrew Leigh is a local federal MP. He is also an economist. He says that Labor will fund projects based on economic cost-benefit analysis. Surely, as an economist, he understands it would be better to put $86 million in a bank savings account, at no interest, than to spend it on Stage two A.