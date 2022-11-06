How do we sleep at night? Moral conundrums for public servants

As a former public servant one of the most striking aspects of the 2022 federal election was not the outcome, but the text message that voters received on election day announcing an "illegal boat interception" by Border Force with the advice "Keep our borders secure by voting Liberal today."
While it has been revealed that the former prime minister Scott Morrison ordered this astonishing and unprecedented act of electoral influence, it was public servants who ultimately chose to comply.
Every day public servants are challenged with political and moral decisions like this. Very rarely, of course, are they as public and dramatic as broadcasting propaganda, but as the Australian public service has become increasingly politicised they have undoubtedly become more frequent.
In my seven-plus years in the Australian Public Service I was frequently made to feel I was naive, idealistic and making "career-limiting moves" when I spoke up about things I found unconscionable. I witnessed and was asked to carry out tasks that I felt were overtly political or not in any way shape or form in the public interest.
While I can say that I was never ordered by the prime minister to influence an election, I cannot elaborate on the particular things that kept me up at night (and still occasionally slip into my mind at 3am). I will speak hypothetically. And because I wish I had the benefit of this as a young bureaucrat, I write this for other public servants who may be lying awake at 3am.
In my experience, a great deal of unpaid emotional labour goes into a public servant's impartiality -public servants are often privately quite politically engaged and thoughtful people. Private politics aside, you, more than anyone, will be extremely well-versed in your subject matter, will have seen how the various whims of governments have played out and will often see at the coalface how policies and programs succeed and fail.
It might be the case that you feel the will of the government undermines your core duties as a public servant. For example, if you have been ordered to close regulatory investigations for perverse reasons or rush through an approval.
It could be that you know the public is being misled about science by your political masters, or you have been told something should not be discoverable or should not be recorded lest it is subject to freedom of information laws.
Yet, whether or not you morally object to the will of the government you serve is irrelevant. A public servant who is privately a refugee advocate must implement the government's offshore detention policy. A public servant who privately objects to marriage equality because of their faith must nevertheless draft the proposed changes to the Marriage Act (1961).
Despite your personal views, you know due process must be followed, frank and fearless advice given (even if it is not accepted), records kept, the public consulted and informed, and, at the end of the day, the will of a democratically elected government must be implemented.
It is no secret that my public service career was in the federal environment portfolio.
It is not hyperbole to say that Australia, along with the rest of the world, is facing the greatest existential threat it will ever know. Carbon dioxide emissions, predominantly from burning fossil fuels and deforestation, are heating our planet. People are already dying from the effects of climate change and by 2100 it will have caused around 83 million human deaths. By then, Sydney will experience 50-degree summer days.
Yet our governments have ensured Australia maintains the dubious honour of being the world's third largest fossil fuel exporter. We are a world leader in mammal extinctions. A world leader in deforestation.
Now, more than ever, we need frank and fearless advice from the public service. We need policy guided by independent and robust science.
However the reality is more than half the environmental scientists working for Australian federal and state governments report having been "prohibited from communicating scientific information". Research from the University of Western Australia revealed that federal government employees are most likely to stay silent on workplace corruption.
Similarly, it is becoming harder to access government information. Freedom of Information requests I submitted in my current role at the Australian Conservation Foundation, have been sitting with the information commissioner for review for several years.
READ MORE:
I have spent a lot of time thinking about how bureaucracies are powerful machines for getting things done - even terrible things. And how ordinary people can do terrible things. It is easier than we would like to admit to take the path of least resistance. To leave our humanity and conscience at the door.
But how these policies reflect on you and the role you played in implementing them is not irrelevant. Consider the forced removal of Aboriginal children in Australia. The white Australia policy. The invasion of Iraq. In years to come, how will the role of public servants be regarded in facilitating the arbitrary detention of asylum seekers or in implementing the policies currently leading to the rapid collapse of Australia's ecosystems?
The weight of moral and ethical conundrums weigh on people differently. People face financial constraints and circumstances that don't give them the luxury of following their heart. So what do we do about this complicity? Different people will respond differently.
Some will decide their role as a public servant is more important to them than their private qualms. They will stay and do their job. This is not a cop out - the public service needs thoughtful, ethical people.
To those who choose to stay, my advice is do your job.
Radical, I know. If you care about the institution of the public service, take notes, make sure directions you are given are recorded in writing, find the best available evidence, give frank and fearless advice in the face of it all and release as much information as the law permits. You are the person whose notes I will request under freedom of information, so the public gets to know how decisions are made. Occasionally your advice will be heeded.
If you witness outright corruption you have options there too. You may choose to see a lawyer and blow the whistle. While the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 treats most issues of corruption like they are minor grievances that can be dealt with internally, remember, a National Anti-Corruption Commission is on its way.
Being that person in your organisation is tough, but you make the world a better place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.