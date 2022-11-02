The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Desirable locations and homes ripe for renovation a good combination in Canberra

By Sara Garrity
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Older properties in need of sprucing up are golden tickets into popular areas.

Homes advertised with the opportunity to renovate in desirable areas in Canberra remain very popular in the current market, agents say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.