Night racing will return to the ACT Speedway at Fairbairn on Saturday with the ACT Speedcar titles contested for the first time since the glory days of the former Tralee track at Hume came to a close in 1997.
The 410-metre clay track at Fairbairn, one of the most unusual circuits in the country due to its technical climb-and-fall nature, will pose a big challenge for all drivers as very few have knowledge of how to set up their machinery.
The last speedway meet at Fairbairn was pre-COVID in February 2021 and a previous attempt to run the speedcars in April this year was washed out.
The opening meet of the 2022-23 season has attracted some very quick speedcars and drivers including the in-form and reigning NSW titleholder Michael Stewart, the 27-year-old Collector earthmover who has enjoyed back-to-back wins in his past two outings at the Sydney speedway, coming from 13th place on both occasions.
But some quick challengers are heading to Canberra to spoil the party, including Kiwi driver Kaleb Currie who has rarely finished off the podium and outgunned Stewart in a pole shuffle in Sydney in September.
After a season's racing in the US and with lots of recent seat time in speedcars and sprintcars, Kaidon Brown, from the Hunter Valley, will join the line-up, as well as Jay Waugh from Bungendore, and reigning Victorian champion Matt Jackson.
"It will be a really good show because this track is new for everyone; we don't know how much moisture will be in it and so it will be a bit of guesswork at first to get the set-up and gearing right," Stewart said.
"To have a big banked turn downhill and a climb is pretty unusual so we will play it by ear and set the car up loose until we get a feel for the grip levels."
A big support program is planned with compacts, wingless sprints and the ever-popular production sedans.
The ACT Speedway at Fairbairn has struggled against the odds for survival and operates under the strictest noise controls of any speedway in the country, with cars black-flagged if they exceed the decibel limit. Ironically, Greens leader Shane Rattenbury has been a big supporter of the speedway and was instrumental in helping it stay open.
"There's a huge amount of volunteer effort gone into making this [speedway season] happen," ACT Speedway vice-president Murray Johnson said.
"It's been a long road and took 10 years to get it approved but we're pushing ahead and hoping that the local community gets behind us because it is great entertainment and our local region has some of the best speedway driving talent in the country.
"It is a great family night out, the racing is always spectacular so we tell everyone to bring a chair, bring a blanket and settle in."
Gates open at 4pm with the first race at 5.30pm.
