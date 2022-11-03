The Canberra Times
A red-hot field will contest the first ACT speedcar titles in 25 years

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 4 2022 - 10:00am
Reigning NSW titleholder Michael Stewart, from Collector, will be attempting to follow in the footsteps of his father, Chris, who won the ACT title three times. Picture Facebook

Night racing will return to the ACT Speedway at Fairbairn on Saturday with the ACT Speedcar titles contested for the first time since the glory days of the former Tralee track at Hume came to a close in 1997.

