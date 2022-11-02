Where has the year gone? Christmas is bearing down on us and, for many, that is only adding to their financial stress.
The Vinnies Christmas Appeal has been launched to help those in need have a joyful Christmas rather than one that just creates more problems.
And lots of people are doing it tough, even in the seemingly affluent ACT, which local charities know well is often an illusion.
Vinnies says the significant increase in the cost of essentials such as fuel, rent, electricity, medical bills and education has hit low-income households hardest. In ACT, especially, the cost-of-living pressure for these necessities have "skyrocketed".
St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn CEO Lucy Hohnen said it had seen a 15 per cent increase in calls to its helpline seeking requests for money for fuel costs, medical bills and rent.
"We have also seen an increase in the number of calls from people seeking help to find a place to rent. We are also hearing from people deferring paying for medication because they can't make ends meet," she said.
"Can you imagine the emotional stress which these families are experiencing, while struggling to choose between putting food on the table or buying Christmas gifts for their families?"
Last Christmas, Vinnies helped with basics such as food, petrol, clothes, medicine and rent worth $500,000 to families in the ACT and surrounds thanks to the Christmas Appeal, easing worries and bringing joy.
