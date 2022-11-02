The Canberra Times
Masked man drove at officers in service station: police

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:56am, first published 2:53am
Screenshots issued by ACT Policing.

A masked man drove a car at police officers in a southside service station on Tuesday, police say.

