Masked man drove at officers in service station: police

A masked man drove a car at police officers in a southside service station on Tuesday, police say.
They said officers were at the Ampol service station on Kirkpatrick Street, Weston, about 12.20am when they went to speak to the occupants of a red Honda Civic.
"As police approached the vehicle, it was driven at police before fleeing the area. No injuries were sustained by police as a result of the incident," they said in a statement.
The male driver of the vehicle was wearing a beige baseball cap, black face mask and dark clothing.
A female passenger is described as Caucasian, with dark brown hair, wearing a red hoodie, black trackpants, and white runners.
Police also issued the above screenshots from CCTV footage.
They asked anyone who saw the incident, or who has dash-cam footage of the area around the time, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7259239.
