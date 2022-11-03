Bruce, who describes himself as an old grump who learnt a bit of grammar at school, shares his hit list: "I am extremely annoyed by 'so as to', the conjunction used when they don't know which one to use. Utterly meaningless, therefore safe. Another one is 'amount' when it should be 'number' i.e. countable. An amount of people suggests that at least some of them are amputees. Similarly, I'm annoyed by 'less' when it should be 'fewer'." That last one gets me too. If you measure it, it's "less"; if you count it, it's "fewer".