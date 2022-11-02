In a change of pace, spring-time snow has blanketed inland parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.
The bizarre weather comes in the wake of a significant cold front.
The most significant falls were in the Alps where 35 centimetres of snow was recorded overnight in Perisher.
Many places received their coldest overnight temperature in many years. The coldest November minimums in 16 years were recorded in the Grampians, Mount Nowa Nowa and Coonabarabran and Sydney.
The cost of these extreme weather events is expected to soar and put insurance out of reach for some communities.
The Insurance Council of Australia published research on the scale of the challenge and how the industry should respond to climate change.
Council chief executive Andrew Hall said a new era of extreme weather is bringing more intense rainfall and flooding, more severe bushfires, and more intense cyclones.
"The total cost of these extreme weather events is forecast to be unlike anything we have experienced, with climate-related extreme weather events expected to cost $39.3 billion a year by 2050," he said.
Meanwhile, Australians owe almost $45 billion in unpaid taxes - and the tax office is coming to collect.
Collectable debt rose by 69 per cent to $44.8 billion in 2021-22, from $26.5 billion in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Gathering that money will be the Australian Taxation Office's top priority in 2022-23 as it builds on earlier debt recovery efforts to manage resistant taxpayers.
"As the economy recovers, one of our key priorities is to address the collectable debt that has accrued over the past three years," the ATO said in its annual report.
It blamed the sharp rise in debt on disrupted economic activity due to lockdowns and cash flow impacts on small businesses and households during the pandemic.
In lighter news, a century since Qantas winged its way across the Queensland outback with its first paying passenger and a bag of 106 letters on board, Qantas and Australia Post are retracing the historic flight's path.
The first passenger flight between Cloncurry and Charleville took off on November 2, 1922.
Outback pioneer Alexander Kennedy was the first paying passenger, travelling on an 11-pound ticket which, according to a conversion calculation of pounds sterling, would be worth $1300 today.
Qantas and Australia Post recreated the first airmail flight yesterday, departing Brisbane airport with descendants from the airline's founding families on board.
Five lions are back in their enclosure after an earlier breakout at Taronga Zoo that sparked an emergency temporary lockdown.
The animals were found roaming around the Sydney zoo this morning before it was opened to the public.
There were reports from locals that a siren was sounded in the early hours of the morning. It is understood the duress alarm warns staff to move to a safe zone within the site.
The lions did not leave the zoo and there were no injuries to staff or guests.
The zoo was open as normal later in the day.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
