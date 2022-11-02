The Canberra Times
Hall markets change location for this weekend

Updated November 2 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
Get ready for Christmas at the Hall markets - at Thoroughbred Park. Picture supploed

Hall markets won't be at Hall this weekend - but they will be on at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra.

