Hall markets change location for this weekend

Hall markets won't be at Hall this weekend - but they will be on at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra.
All the rain has eroded the roads at the Hall showground and the paddocks are sodden.
Thoroughbred Park has a much better drainage system and is temporarily hosting the markets on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Rain or shine. The move means the markets won't be dependent on the weather.
There will be lots of stalls and entertainment, including Warehouse Circus, on Sunday.
Stock up on Christmas goodies and decorations.
It's still a dog's day out. Dogs are allowed outside only on a lead. Service dogs are allowed inside the pavilion section.
Entry is by gold coin donation which goes to Hartley Lifecare to support people with disabilities and their families.
Thoroughbred Park is in Randwick Road, Lyneham.
