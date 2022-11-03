The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Services Australia forced to review hiring process after 11 promotions overturned

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entrance to Services Australia in Tuggeranong's Caroline Chisholm Centre. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Australia's central welfare agency has been forced to overhaul its hiring selection processes after the government's anti-cronyism watchdog overturned a series of promotions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.