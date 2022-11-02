The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 3, 1977

The front page of The Canberra Times on November 3, 1977.

Our new King Charles III was a mere prince back in 1977 when his visit to Canberra - and purchase of an artwork - landed him on the front page.

