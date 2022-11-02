Times Past: November 3, 1977

Our new King Charles III was a mere prince back in 1977 when his visit to Canberra - and purchase of an artwork - landed him on the front page.
Prince Charles paid $450 for a work called 'The Home Team Attacks' that was on show at the 'Brushmen of the Bush' exhibition.
The work by John N Pickup featured the sport of polo being played in red dust, which not surprisingly caught the Prince's eye.
Proceeds form the art sale went to Lifeline and the Queen's Silver Jubilee Appeal for Young Australians.
In his brief encounters with the Canberra public during his visit, the Prince "set an informal and light-hearted" pace, handing prizes out at an essay competition 'Australian and the Monarchy: What it means to me'.
Prince Charles quizzed the winner, Annette Schoolman, of Punchbowl, Sydney, whether she was one of the 85 per cent of 6000 students who were in favour of the monarchy. She replied that she was.
So too, presumably, was ANU student, Suzanne Marley, from England whose beaming smile at meeting the Prince featured on the front page.
After some more presentations, the Prince joined guests at a barbecue lunch at Government House.
Later at Legacy House he unveiled a plaque commemorating the Jubilee of Legacy in Canberra.
"The informality of the occasion was marked by 12-year-old Jane Laws, of Garran, who asked if she could shake hands with him," the story said.
After a reception with members of the media at Government House, the Prince had dinner there. The next day he was off to Brisbane.
