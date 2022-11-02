The Canberra Times
Politicians indifferent to plight of the poor

By The Canberra Times
November 2 2022 - 6:30pm
Neither the Albanese government or the Opposition are willing to provide cost of living relief to those below the poverty line. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The bleak news for the more than one in eight, or over 3.3 million Australians, living in poverty is that neither the Albanese government or the Coalition seems to care enough about their plight, or their votes, to even consider direct cost-of-living relief.

