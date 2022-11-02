The 41st arts and craft show in Yarralumla starts on Friday

The 41st Yarralumla Uniting Church Art and Craft Show is being held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It is a favourite local art and craft event featuring more than 100 local artists, crafters and makers. Homemade wares, art and food are for sale.
There will also be entertainment by local choirs and musicians.
It's held at the Yarralumla Uniting Church in Denman Street, Yarralumla.
The opening times are 10am to 8pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and noon to 5pm on Sunday.
