The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The 41st arts and craft show in Yarralumla starts on Friday

Updated November 2 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 41st arts and craft show in Yarralumla starts on Friday

The 41st Yarralumla Uniting Church Art and Craft Show is being held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.