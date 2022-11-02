Direct flights between Canberra and Fiji could start by next winter with Fiji Airways expected to make a decision early next year, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.
He met with the chief executive of Fiji Airways and Nadi International Airport. He said if they made the decision to start direct flights with Canberra this could start by next winter.
Mr Barr also said there was a potential for the Fiji flight to be used as a stopover for Canberrans flying to the United States or Canada.
"At the moment Fiji Airways fly to Los Angeles and San Francisco and they're about to start a service into Vancouver," he said.
Mr Barr met with senior representatives from Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport in New Zealand.
He said Air New Zealand would not make a decision on whether to start direct flights between Canberra and Auckland for another 18 months to two years.
"They are constrained by aircraft availability and pilots and crew at the moment," Mr Barr said.
"But they remain interested in the Canberra to Auckland route."
Discussions with Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines to re-establish routes are ongoing, the Chief Minister said.
Qatar Airways is expected to resume flights between Canberra and Doha, via Melbourne, next month.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
