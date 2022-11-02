Bjorn Again at Canberra Southern Cross Club in Woden on Friday night

Brilliant ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again will be performing at the Canberra Southern Cross Club at Woden on Friday night.
Dust off the flares and re-live all the hits from the Swedish super group, from Dancing Queen to Waterloo to Mama Mia.
There is an option for dinner and show starting at 6pm, or just the show from 8pm.
Endorsed by ABBA, Bjorn Again have rocked more than 7000 concerts around the world.
Tickets are available
