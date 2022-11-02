The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra author Christine Helliwell shortlisted for Australian War Memorial Les Carlyon Literary Prize for her book Semut

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
November 2 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Helliwell has been shortlisted for the Australian War Memorial's Les Carlyon Literary Prize. Picture supplied

Canberra author Christine Helliwell has been shortlisted for the Australian War Memorial's Les Carlyon Literary Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.