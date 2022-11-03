Tens of thousands of Canberrans are missing out on energy concessions which could save them $750 a year, a new report has claimed.
Of 69,000 concession card holders in the ACT eligible for energy discounts, 41 per cent have not claimed them, a report by the Consumer Policy Research Centre said.
However, the ACT government said the report counted all health care card holders - not just those on low incomes who are eligible for the concession.
This means fewer people than stated in the report missed out on the concession, the government said.
During a cost of living crisis, many Canberrans are struggling with the cost of electricity.
Electricity costs are expected to rise by 56 per cent over the next two years, while gas prices could also increase sharply.
In the last quarter, National Electricity Market wholesale electricity prices cost three times more than the year before.
The ACT government's Utilities Concession covers electricity, natural gas, water and sewerage costs.
People holding pensioner, low income health, veteran pensioner, ACT Service and gold card holders can receive a $750 concession each financial year.
There was also a one-off $50 concession for the 2022-23 financial year: this had to be claimed between August and October.
The card holder must use one of 14 registered energy providers or live in a caravan park or retirement village.
The report said it should not be up to individuals to apply for concession cards but be automatically applied to bills.
An ACT government spokesperson said accessing a concession was "straightforward", but it would review the process in light of the report.
"The process of applying for the Utilities Concession is straightforward. The eligible person contacts their energy retailer and provides details of the relevant Commonwealth concession card," they said.
"At this stage, we do not consider it is possible for concessions to be applied automatically, as the concessions are applied by energy retailers who do not have a person's concession eligibility status until the customer applies for the concession.
"With the release of this report, further research will be considered to analyse the level of awareness of ACT concessions in the community."
More than a third of Australians are eligible for an energy concession through state or territory governments, the report claimed.
It said 38 per cent of eligible people in South Australia, 35 per cent in NSW, 29 per cent in Queensland and 19 per cent in Tasmania missed out on energy concessions.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
