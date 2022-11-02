My calendar says it's November, so why does it feel more like August?
As I type this, snow is settling on the banks of Lake Eucumbene and surrounds in scenes more akin to mid-winter than late spring.
Fishing in sleet, snow and gale force winds is only for the truly tough or foolhardy.
The good news is, the weather forecast for the weekend looks great and the lake continues to rise at a rate of knots.
It's just shy of 60 per cent, and pundits are predicting that, by Christmas, it could reach levels not seen in a couple of decades.
If it does, the fishing will be outstanding all summer-long. It's certainly not too shabby at the moment.
Brown trout are within casting range throughout the day, especially where the banks are steep and access to deep water is easy.
Fly fishers are nailing fish on nymphs and wet patterns. Bait and lure fishers are catching plenty as fish venture into even shallower water on dusk.
The stream fishing this summer could be the best ever.
Every creek and river is running swiftly and looking superb. When the flows slow down a little and the insects start to move, it could be on for young and old.
This will hopefully start to happen later this month and into December.
T-shirt weather on the coast this weekend should see more flathead and other species start to move around.
Forget the middle and upper reaches of the estuaries - they are still way too discoloured for productive fishing.
The mouths are clearing up nicely, though, and producing flathead, bream, trevally, salmon, tailor and whiting.
A couple of stray kingfish have also been caught in Merimbula Lake this week.
Canberra's lakes are the colour of chocolate milk and are extremely difficult to fish.
