The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Exclusive

'Be mindful of robodebt,' parents 'shamed' and confused by Centrelink childcare debt recovery

Karen Barlow
Soofia Tariq
By Karen Barlow, and Soofia Tariq
November 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra public servant Sarah* with her young baby. Picture by Karleen Minney

Centrelink's practices for childcare subsidy debt recovery are under scrutiny after automated letters, described by recipients as "confusing" and "shaming", were sent out to at least 8000 families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.