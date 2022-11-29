Centrelink's practices for childcare subsidy debt recovery are under scrutiny after automated letters, described by recipients as "confusing" and "shaming", were sent out to at least 8000 families.
Parenting advocates have told The Canberra Times that the engagement with families highlights that Services Australia has not learnt all the lessons from the tragic robodebt experience and that a more humane response to debt is urgently needed.
It comes in the wake of Albanese government reforms passing Federal Parliament last week to lift the subsidy to make childcare more affordable and boost female workforce participation.
This masthead is aware of over-payment recovery letters sent this month to around 8000 people with a voluntary repayment arrangement informing that a decision had been made under family assistance law to withhold 20 per cent of childcare subsidy, "until the money you owe us is repaid."
Canberra public servant Sarah* has been receiving Centrelink correspondence over a childcare debt since 2019, but it stepped up this year while she was pregnant with her second child.
"I felt really embarrassed. I felt like I put my family in a position of debt that we couldn't afford to be in," she said.
"I felt like, criminal is not the right word, but I felt like I'd been negligent when I'd actually tried to do the right thing.
"And then when you've got recurrent correspondence pressing you to pay back something, a large debt out of the blue, then you feel even worse about it. Because you can't even resolve it going forward."
Childcare subsidy debts arise when income estimations, used to calculate the subsidy, are lower than a family's actual income for that financial year.
Voluntary repayment arrangements are usually put in place, but adding to a confusing system's complexity, there have been official pauses to debt recovery during the disaster declaration phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the debt pauses are lifted and normal rules return over-payment recovery letters are sent out, but recipients contest they are heavy on demands and light on options.
Debt recovery letters in November have been advised 20 per cent of the family's childcare subsidy will be withheld on top of the usual 5 per cent withholding as well as any voluntary repayment arrangements.
"We are writing about the money you owe us. From 25 October 2022 we will use 20.00% of the Child Care Subsidy until the money you owe us is repaid," the Centrelink letters state.
"We will advise your childcare service of this change. This means the out of pocket amount you pay to your childcare service will increase while this repayment arrangement is in place.
"This is a notice of decision under family assistance law."
Services Australia stands by the letters and insists the experience for customers has improved over the past three years.
"These letters have not been sent in error. We had to notify people that usual rules were resuming following the debt pause," a Services Australia spokesperson said in a statement.
Sarah's first childcare subsidy debt notice was for $5000 several years ago. She insists she has tried to rectify the issue and has been paying the debt back in instalments, but still she said the debt has grown to nearly $10,000.
"Our employer has told us we have earned a certain amount. The ATO (Tax Office) statement has said we've earned a certain amount. But Centrelink has said we've earned a completely different amount to those two figures. So it just doesn't make sense to us."
In August, Centrelink stopped paying childcare subsidy entirely and, in September, daily interest was charged. They are currently on a single income following mat leave
"We're still getting further notices of increased debt," she said.
"So, it kind of feels like there's no way out of it, despite us reviewing the policy, ringing up and asking questions, trying to do the right thing. Can't seem to work it out. And speaking to the schools, they can't figure it out either."
While Services Australia stands by the substance of the debt recovery letters, it has made this general concession.
"We acknowledge it would have been helpful to include information making it clear that people could change or cancel the voluntary payment," a spokesperson said.
"Customers can choose to make voluntary payments in addition to 20% withholdings but can change this at any time based on their circumstances.
"People who choose to receive text messages from us are generally sent SMS notifications before withholding arrangements recommence."
Sarah said, in her case, Centrelink can't explain the errors and there is no obvious right of appeal. To her and her friends in the same boat, paying up appears the only option.
"It's just so confusing. And we're all too time poor to be going through an appeals process or to be sitting on hold to Centrelink for hours at a time when your days are very full at work to try and figure out what's going on," she said.
"So people just get to the point where they just pay what may not necessarily need to be paid or, if it is accurate, the process .. it lacks procedural fairness. And it lacks any opportunity to explore alternative avenues."
Georgie Dent, the executive director of advocacy group The Parenthood has told The Canberra Times the current childcare subsidy system is confusing and very stressful, and when it comes to debt recovery it is "inhumane."
"It can be quite traumatic. We know that there is shame attached to receiving correspondence of this nature," she said.
"It's probably never been as tragically apparent due to robodebt. We know that the human cost associated with these sorts of automated letters is real. And it's something that the government needs to be mindful of."
Ms Dent welcomes the Albanese government's "aspiration" of universal childcare, so every child can have access to quality, early education and care that is not tied to their parents income or their parents' activity.
The Productivity Commission is to conduct a "big and broad" review of childcare in 2023, but in the meantime, Ms Dent said an interim measure is warranted to help struggling families.
"If there are instances where families have been overpaid subsidies, there should be a humane response to that and a process in place so that families can call or email have some recourse to sort of verify the details," she said.
"Because at the moment that seems to be the bit that's missing, is that these letters are received and there is no clear path or process for how families can engage."
The Canberra Times asked the Minister for Education Jason Clare a series of questions about childcare subsidy debt recovery, including whether he accepted it was complex, difficult to navigate, needs reform and would be investigated by the Productivity Commission's inquiry.
"We are currently finalising the Terms of Reference for the wide-ranging Productivity Commission inquiry, but our intention is for it to look at ways to make the system work better for parents and children," the minister said in a statement.
The Childcare Alliance also wants every government department to "reconsider their initial engagement with families," especially in light of the Robodebt scheme. In the meantime, parents with debt notices should take a deep breath.
"The best thing you can do is take some time, call whoever they tell you to call and talk through the situation, before you get to a point of despair," Alliance Vice President, Nesha Hutchison said.
*Not her real name
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
