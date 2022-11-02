A house fire on Lambrigg Street in Farrer has forced the whole street to be closed as emergency services battle the blaze.
ACT Ambulance, ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing are in attendance at the house fire after being called to the home about 5am.
Lambrigg Street is closed in both directions and the ESA are asking people to avoid the area.
A man and his two dogs escaped the house fire.
It is unknown how the fire began.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.