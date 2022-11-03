Celebrate blues music at free festival Advertising Feature

Chloe Kay, Owen Campbell and the Cosmic People, and Sultana Southwell Roulette are some of the incredible acts that will perform at the Australian Blues Music Festival. Pictures supplied

From November 18-20, the 25th annual Australian Blues Music Festival will showcase the very best of emerging and established Aussie blues talent.



Across three days, over 30 incredible blues acts will perform in multiple venues around Goulburn, from various times throughout the day and evening, transforming the beautiful, historic city into a blues music destination not to be missed.

Scott McDuff, event producer for Australian National Events said, "After years of setbacks with the devastating bushfires and then COVID, we are thrilled that the festival will be back this year with renewed energy and enthusiasm. It is important that we continue the tradition of the festival by celebrating music, especially blues music, with artists and blues fans, from across Australia, alike.

"The years of devastation caused by the bushfires, COVID and lockdowns to the music industry as well as its venues were extreme and we are so thrilled that Goulburn can again offer a free festival that spotlights the music talents of blues artists."

The 2022 festival will present fabulous acts along with a celebration of local talent. The line-up includes over 30 of the finest local and interstate acts, featuring well known stars of the blues circuit like Owen Campbell and the Cosmic People, Sultana Southwell Roulette and the Sunbears as well as exciting visiting acts to thrill all tastes including Minnie Marks, the Marvellous Hearts and the amazing new talent of Chloe Kay and the Crusade.

Chloe Kay.

Performances can be seen at multiple venues including the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club who will be hosting an outdoor stage with licenced bar and food offerings, the Goulburn Workers Club who will host two great locations - the Lounge Bar and the McKell Bar along with the Hume Conservatorium and the Goulburn Club all providing wonderful locations to sit back and enjoy the blues!



With the support of the Australian Government, Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the event venues, the Australian Blues Music Festival is one of the very few FREE festivals remaining.

Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker said the Australian Blues Music Festival was a staple of Goulburn's events calendar and welcomed its return in 2022.

"For the past 25 years, the Australian Blues Music Festival has been a fixture here in Goulburn, and I am thrilled that like many COVID-19 interrupted events, it is making a return," Cr Walker said.

"The Australian Blues Music Festival always attracts a wide variety of talented acts to town, and it is great to see so many of our local venues opening their doors to once again be host venues for the festival.

"This will be another great instalment of Australia's premier free Blues Festival, and I am looking forward to seeing both locals and visitors enjoying what should be a fantastic weekend here in Goulburn."

Find out more about the festival and the artists at australianbluesfestival.com

