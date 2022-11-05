The Canberra Times

Prince Harry's memoir, titled 'Spare', to come out January 10

November 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prince Harry, the "spare" to his brother, the heir. Picture: Getty Images

Prince Harry's memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since it was first announced last year, is coming out January 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.