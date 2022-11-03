The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Canberra's water security is about more than just rain

By Gavin Dilworth
November 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scrivener Dam. Canberra's operators don't need to look far to see the potential fallout from an attack. Picture by Karleen Minney

Water is a man-made marvel in Canberra: artificial Lake Burley Griffin is regulated by Scrivener Dam and three other dams keeping water levels in check. In times of drought the dams keep water irrigating along the length of the water system, and in times of rain sluices are opened to keep communities from being overwhelmed by flood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.