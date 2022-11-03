Property developers convicted of a construction-related offence could be prohibited from building in the ACT, as part of measures being considered to regulate the industry.
The ACT government is expected to release a discussion paper on developer licensing and regulation by the end of the year.
In 2019, the ACT government committed to introducing a scheme that would require property developers to hold a licence to build projects in the territory.
It comes after fierce advocacy from the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union to crack down on dodgy operators.
The union argued developers had been subject to "minimal scrutiny".
ACT Sustainable Building and Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said last year the government aimed to introduce the new licensing laws in the second half of 2022.
The minister told annual report hearings on Wednesday that the development of a regulatory system was complex and the government was in discussion with other states and territories on how to implement the system.
She claimed the delay introducing the scheme was partly due to difficulty in defining what actually constitutes a property developer.
"We are very committed in doing in introducing a regulatory scheme... ensuring that we have appropriate accountability. My view would be is that it's actually in best interest to have a robust system where people are doing the right thing," Ms Vassarotti said.
Building reform branch manager James Bennett told the hearing that the government was considering a range of policies including banning some people from the industry in the ACT.
"If you have been convicted of a property or construction related offence, you could be prohibited from performing that role," he said.
"Under that umbrella term of a property developer licensing scheme, there are a range of policy responses that we could have... one is a positive obligation to obtain the license.
"The building regulatory system has so many different aspects to it and so many different players in it and we're really looking closely at the role of the developer, how the existing system and the existing processes and powers that we have and the different regulatory schemes in place, impact on developers and where there might be some opportunities for for other types of regulation."
A RedBridge phone survey of 985 people in July found 76.6 per cent of respondents supported a licensing regime for ACT property developers.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
