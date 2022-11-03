Twilight Radford Fete on Saturday

The popular Radford Twilight Fete is on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm.
There will be a range of food from tacos to champagne and oysters as well as a beer garden.
Entertainment will include go karts, pony rides, inflatables and a virtual reality machine.
There will also be a classic and sports car show on the oval.
The Canberra Reptile Zoo will also be there. Lots of showbags as well.
Also look out for the famous Radford plant stall, second-hand clothes, white elephant stall and book stalls.
Also lots of home-made goodies will be available for sale.
Radford College is at 1 College Street, Bruce.
The raffle this year is online.
Go to radfordcollegetwilightfete.com to buy tickets with prizes including $5000 cash and a $1100 travel voucher.
The website includes information about parking options in the day.
There will also be musical performances by the Radford students throughout the afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.