Opportunity came knocking for retiree Peter Balderstone almost a decade ago.
Balderstone, 85, was offered the opportunity by then top Victorian trainer Robert Smerdon to purchase outright a young colt by Nicconi but the farmer declined the offer choosing to take a 10 per cent share in the chestnut galloper.
There are days when Balderstone wonders what if he owned it outright, instead of having a 10 per cent share in the horse called Nature Strip.
The eight-year-old is chasing his 23rd victory from 41 starts in Saturday's $3 million group one Champions Sprint down the famous Flemington straight. A win by Nature Strip in the feature sprint race will take his stake earnings to just short of $22 million.
Balderstone will make the trip down the highway from Port Fairy for Saturday's group one assignment with his daughter Carolyn and grand-daughter Sarah for the 1200-metre speed contest.
"I often pinch myself how lucky I've been to own a share," Balderstone told ACM Racing. "I sometimes think what might have happened if I had purchased Nature Strip outright.
"I've got no complaints as I race Nature Strip with lovely other owners, having a 10 per cent share in him has given me the ride of a lifetime in racing terms but you sometimes just say what if I went down the other path."
Smerdon had trained a few other horses for Balderstone, which had been bred and raised on the passionate racing fan's farm before he was offered to buy Nature Strip.
"I'll never forget Robert was the original trainer of Nature Strip and he phoned me up one day and suggested I buy the horse," he said.
"I've bred horses for years and years and I've only raced horses which have been bred by me but on only two occasions I've gone outside that rule and one of those was Nature Strip. I was pretty good friends with Robert - he told me Nature Strip had trialled up well and went on to say Nature Strip was the fastest horse he had trialled.
"I declined the offer to buy the horse outright because I preferred my home-breds but I decided to take a share."
Nature Strip was well backed to win at his racecourse debut at Mornington back in October 2017 after a couple of nice trials and he won accordingly with Michael Poy in the saddle.
"I think you'll find it was Michael's first winner as a jockey and the only time he's ridden Nature Strip. It's a great racing trivia quiz question who rode Nature Strip to his debut win? There's not too many who would get the answer right."
Champion trainer Chris Waller, who puts the polish on Nature Strip, is the fifth mentor to have the speed machine in his care after the galloper had stints with Smerdon, Robert Hickmott, John Sadler and Darren Weir.
"They're all top trainers in their own rights but for different reasons Nature Strip has had a couple of stable changes," Balderstone said. "It's hard to compare the various changes of stables. I'll just say from my point of view we've been very lucky to have had them all involved with the horse.
"Chris has done an outstanding job. He's an extremely professional trainer. I would say he's placed Nature Strip to perfection while the horse has been in his care.
"One of the keys to the success of Nature Strip has been how Chris has spaced his runs. I'm sure the placement of his starts has helped the longevity of Nature Strip.
"He'll go down in racing history as one of the all time great sprint horses in Australia and for that point the world and I've been lucky enough to have had a share in him."
COVID and getting on in years have impacted on Balderstone from seeing Nature Strip win some of the big features.
"I never made the trip to England in June this year for the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot," he said. "It was too far for me to go but my granddaughters Sarah and Jane made the trip and they had an incredible time.
"I found it a lot easier to watch all the colour and excitement of his King's Stand win on the television from the lounge room at home in Port Fairy.
"My days of making a trip around the world are well and truly over. I missed going to see his Everest win at Randwick in 2021 because of COVID protocols but I went up to Sydney last month to watch him run fourth in the Everest at Randwick.
"That was a huge event. I couldn't get over how big the crowd was for the race day. They have done a marvellous job in promoting the Everest."
Balderstone believes Nature Strip may add another victory to his imposing record on Saturday.
"Nature Strip's got a great record down the Flemington straight," he said. "From his four runs down the straight he's won three races and ran second on the other occasion.
"Win, lose or draw, we'll be heading back to Port Fairy not long after the race and I'll be satisfied that I've part-owned one of the champion horses to have raced in Australia."
Nature Strip is the $2.20 favourite with Bet365 to win Saturday's Champions Sprint.
