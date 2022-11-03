Coin collectors and speculators starting lining up outside the Royal Australian Mint in Deakin early Thursday morning to get their hands on the new release red poppy $2 coin.
The Mint released the special 'C' Mintmark coin to commemorate Remembrance Day on November 11.
It also marked the 10th anniversary since the release of the first coloured circulating coin, also a $2 with the same iconic red poppy design.
"The red poppy coin heralded an amazing decade of coloured $2 coin collecting that has been embraced by the Australian public," a Mint spokesperson said.
And that was evident with the new release on Thursday.
The Mint started letting people line up outside the building from 6am on Thursday but people were waiting in the wings from much earlier.
Even by lunchtime, the queue stretched the width of the building in Deakin.
The queue continued online, with people having to wait for their turn to access the Mint's e-shop to purchase the coins, such was the demand.
The Mint released 60,000 of the uncirculated $2 coin for $15 each, with a limit of three per customer.
But within hours some people were trying to then sell the 2022 red poppy coin on eBay for as much as $450.
Carmala Meli, of Symonston, waited for more than two hours to get inside the Mint and buy some coins for her grandchildren.
"Christmas is coming," she said.
Jessica Thornton, of Queanbeyan, was in the lunchtime queue, prepared to wait because she had collected all the coloured coins since that first red poppy coin went into circulation in 2012.
"It's like a hobby," she said.
Christine Yang was visiting Canberra from Melbourne and decided to try her luck at the Mint, securing her three coins.
The Mint said it was too early to give accurate figures but sales on Thursday had been "extremely strong".
