What do you get a cheetah for its birthday?
Brothers Asani, Zambi and Viking celebrated their second birthday, and Solo his fifth, with presents, treats and a whole lot of attention.
The four male cheetahs at the National Zoo and Aquarium received chunks of meat, rope toys and a new chase lure to celebrate the occasion.
The three brothers turned two on October 29 while Solo will turn five on November 7. Their handlers organised a party on Thursday to celebrate.
With only about 6500 cheetahs left in the wild, the seven cheetahs at the zoo act as ambassadors for the protection of their species. They also help raise funds for conservation.
Cheetah team leader Leah Carnegie said the animals were very curious when a selection of brightly coloured wrapped presents were placed in their enclosures.
"We had some special treats and some new toys and things like that, so they were definitely very curious about their boxes," she said.
"I pinch myself every day that I have the opportunity to work with such incredible animals.
"From building a bond, it can take up to a year to be able to get that trust and get that respect from the cheetahs. It's definitely very rewarding once that hard work has paid off."
Solo shot to fame in 2018 as a rare single-cub birth and he was hand raised by keepers at the National Zoo. He was paired with canine companion, Zama. The two lived together for three years.
Asani, Zambi and Viking came to Canberra from Cango Wildlife Retreat in South Africa during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. The three boys have now been at the zoo for just over a year.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
