Light rail's poor cost benefit ratio makes it a dodgy investment

I've supported Labor all my life and was one of millions of Australians who were delighted to see the back of the dysfunctional rorters we've had pretending to be a government for the last decade.
Labor has done a number of excellent things since May, including the releasing of the Biloela family, the 43 per cent emissions target and putting us on the road to a Federal Integrity Commission. Surprisingly we have a government interested in governing. It's comedy gold watching Dutton and crew pour out such concern over cost of living expenses, a concern they didn't show in a decade in government.
I'm aware Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher are managing a trillion dollar debt after a decade of incompetence but their decision to cancel major road projects in favour of the extension of light rail is short sighted and unfair.
I attended a focus group prior to light rail being built where the group suggested the project wasn't viable as most business modelling showed.
I was told we had to look at the "greater good" of Canberra. The light rail does nothing and never will for the people of Tuggeranong or Belconnen. We could have had dedicated bus lanes and electric buses which would have catered for everyone.
I'm deliriously happy for the people of Gungahlin and eventually Woden. The government has made a truckload of money flogging land for endless ugly high rise with exotic names.
I support the Labor government but this decision is counterproductive.
The Canberra Times (October 29) gave much space to the apparent chicanery of pushing federal funds from pillar to post, to the great benefit of light rail Stage two A, and to the detriment of other much needed infrastructure.
The federal government makes great claims of "getting the best bang for your buck".
The ACT Auditor-General was not convinced of the value of light rail Stage two A.
Does that mean that the federal government is satisfied with the business case for light rail Stage two A?
City Services Minister Chris Steel is disingenuous at best when he demands money be spent on projects only after seeing particular deliverables with a proper business case. ("City Services Minister Chris Steel defends light rail funding", canberratimes.com.au, November 1).
He was commenting on the transfer of nearly $86 million from three major road projects to extending light rail from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park. If it is a "proper business case" Minister Steel wants, he won't find one supporting the light rail project.
Instead, there are numerous objective and professional reports and advice recommending against it.
These include a 2013 discussion paper from the Chief Minister's Directorate, withheld for two years by the government, which found the cost-benefit ratio for the tram was 1.02 ($1.02 of benefits for every $1 spent), and for bus rapid transit 1.98.
Under a "higher-density scenario", light rail had a cost-benefit ratio 2.34, and the bus option 4.78.
In 2015, Infrastructure Australia reported the case for light rail over buses had not been strongly made, particularly when the government's economic analysis showed buses would deliver a greater cost benefit than light rail.
Similarly, a Grattan infrastructure report in April 2016 said the ACT government had decided to proceed with the light rail proposal, though its business case substantially overestimated the economic benefits of the project.
There had been no valid explanation for why the government had chosen a project that its own analysis suggested was not the best option available.
Tellingly, the report said political considerations often came before the wider public interest.
I thought for a moment that my eyes were deceiving me when I read Senator Gallagher's statement that Canberrans expected the "best bang for buck" for their taxpayer money.
I would like to see the evidence to substantiate this claim compared with the obvious benefits that could be realised in the short term for the Canberrans who have had their convenience and safety traded off with the cancellation of the three infrastructure projects to pay for a relatively short stretch of light rail.
Senator Gallagher is correct in saying Canberrans expect the "best bang for buck" for their tax money. But when it will happen?
I refer to Felicity Chivas's letter (Letters, October 29) and the negative things she wrote about horse racing and the Melbourne Cup.
Being biased against one sport does not make it bad in need of being banned.
There are many good things horse racing achieves, including employment and help to charities. If you ever visit a trainers stables you will see that most of the animals are well cared for.
Yes, deaths do occur. But to single out your case via the Melbourne Cup is a bit rich, considering all the other sports that occur in the world and the tragedies that follow including human.
Banning every sport because of death would leave the world a much poorer place.
Playing on the animal welfare bit is not on either. Do we ban cars because of road kill?
Give it a break Lee Walkington (Letters, October 31).
Every entrance to the Canberra CBD is emblazoned with a huge painted "40" on the bitumen as you drive in, including Northbourne Ave.
They're impossible to miss if you're paying attention. If that didn't give you a hint about the speed limit, there is signage on almost every block in the city all indicating that you're in a high risk pedestrian area with a 40 km/h speed limit.
Whether you agree with the definition or not, you can't dispute the existence of the signs. And despite your assertion that these would be 60 km/h zones elsewhere, every CBD in Australia has similar 40 km/h zones. Every one of them.
So, if you should happen to venture to Canberra again, please drive in a manner that shows your aware of your surroundings or else accept responsibility for your own lack of attention.
As the USA continues to use Ukraine as its own proxy battering ram against Russia (with the added assistance of all the NATO puppets and subservient bag-carriers like Australia), we now embark on yet another US dalliance.
The supply of military vehicles, financial assistance and now a training group to add to the thin edge of the wedge in Ukraine is more than likely to end up as another foolish US demand to our detriment.
This is another example of Australians possibly dying for US hegemony. Who is it in the new Labor government that is deciding to continue our grovelling to the dictates of the US and its imperial objectives?
When do we become a country able to make rational foreign policy decisions of value to Australia, not just pandering to a greatly disliked and unrespected warmonger?
Tony Langer (Letters, November 1) deplores the habit of referring to toilets as "bathrooms".
Therefrom hangs a tale of successive euphemisms replacing one another as each came to seem too literal.
An early one was "water closet", which gave way to "waterloo", and then "loo".
Along the way intervened a highly successful sanitary engineer, Thomas Crapper, who did not invent the contraption but greatly improved and sold it in great numbers.
Each unit bore the name "Crapper", which became a sort of euphemism itself for the small room in which it was located.
Such a name could not survive popular squeamishness and was followed by euphemistic evasions such as "lavatory" (where one washed, or laved, one's hands after a visit to the crapper) and "toilet" (a French word for where les toiles, or towels, were to be found, for drying one's hands after laving them in the lavatory).
The Americans, here as in most things ahead of us, have already moved on and call the unspeakable entity we are skirting around, a "bathroom".
This word may be linguistically stable for a while, since mostly the room we call a "bathroom" contains both a bath and a "crapper".
The story doesn't end well for Mr Crapper.
His legacy is that the first syllable of his name now refers, not to the contraption that saves us from ever seeing the product of our exertions, but to the product itself.
But in any case he did make himself a lot of money.
After hearing about the group of lions escaping from their enclosure at Taronga Zoo on Wednesday, I was surprised not to hear Peter Dutton issue a statement that local residents were too scared to leave their homes because an African gang was roaming the streets.
The contrast between the elaborately dressed Melbourne Cup racegoers and the plight of the nearby flood ravaged residents of Maribyrnong is very unsettling. Although pouring oily sludge onto the race-track may be an unusual stunt, at least it drew attention to the sticky issues of injustice and inequality that are increasingly rife as our climate warms.
As a left leaning voter I despair of where the ACT Labor government is taking us. The Liberals are still tainted by Zed's minions. While the federal poll saw many fair minded independents elected our Hare-Clarke voting system makes it unlikely one independent, let alone a few, will get up in a territory election.
First e-scooters, now potholes. When God closes a door, she opens a pothole. Has anyone considered how many e-scooters it takes to fill a pothole?
After repeated reading and hearing about interest rate increases, and the price of groceries and commodities can I ask reporters to refrain from using "hike" instead of "increase" and from "forking out" instead of "paying" or "price gouging". I have never seen a price go for a hike yet.
I see that police in Victoria are calling e-scooters "personal mobility devices". Strewth. What are legs then?
Legislation requires new MPs and recruits to the police, military and judiciary to pledge allegiance to the King of Australia. It would be somewhat contradictory if the federal government side-lined the monarch from the traditional place of honour and respect on the five dollar note.
Surely the simplest way of achieving justice in the Lehrmann trial is to move to a judge alone trial as was done during the COVID emergency.
Cricket Australia's male player stocks must be abysmal if they are paying lawyers to find a way to reinstate a cheat as the Australian captain. What sort of image does that project to up and coming young players. The three players who cheated in South Africa probably still have their baggy green caps as well.
Although I like the occasional bet I hate the betting ads, especially the many ones featuring the Shaq. Most people lose; that's long been a proven fact.
