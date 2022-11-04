Can democracy in Asia and the Pacific turn the tide?

At home in the Asia-Pacific region, Australia lives alongside some of the world's most populous and diverse democracies.
As we all emerge from two years of acute COVID-19 restrictions, some things look a little different in our neighbourhood.
Some countries have used this unprecedented time to make improvements to their democracy, while others continue to contend with complex issues.
Several have regressed away from democracy and into authoritarianism. To make sense of these shifts, policy-makers in Australia can draw on the latest data from International IDEA's Global State of Democracy indices, which measures the health of a country's democracy against five attributes designed to capture the full spectrum of governance.
Regionally, democracy is in retreat. Only 54 per cent of people in the Asia and the Pacific live in a democracy, and authoritarianism is solidifying.
The most dramatic breakdowns in the last year have been in Myanmar and Afghanistan - both countries where fledgling government institutions were taken over by dictatorial regimes.
In Myanmar, the plainly unconstitutional coup d'état has undone more than a decade of slow but steady democratic progress.
Many Australians are aware of the Myanmar military's cruelty in overthrowing and detaining elected leaders and activists.
Since the early days of the coup, International IDEA has stood with and worked alongside the National Unity Government comprised of elected leaders and advocates.
Together, we are working to build new democratic institutions concerned with rule of law and minority rights. As an ASEAN Dialogue partner, Australia should support Malaysia and Indonesia's efforts to bolster ASEAN's commitment to democracy and assist the NUG and Civil Disobedience Movement in Myanmar.
In Indonesia, democracy also faces challenges. Continuing a slow decline from 2021, multiple indicators, including access to justice and social rights and equality underpin an overall negative trend.
Just recently, Indonesian civil society served as democratic tonic, leading President Widodo, known as Jokowi, to back away from a possible a constitutional amendment that would have allowed him to run for a third term.
Australia can bolster these local democratic forces by making clear democracy in Indonesia and across the region is an Australian policy priority - one it will support with funding and resources.
And in India, known for its clean elections, electoral management bodies at the state and federal level show signs of struggle, as do media, civil and religious freedoms.
These issues predate the current administration and do not appear to have slowed in the last few years.
Australia can and should invest in programs to strengthen democracy and emphasise the importance of protecting media and civil society actors that underpin robust democracy.
There is good news as well. And here, too, there are opportunities for Australia.
Despite an overall trend away from democracy, many countries made advances during the past year.
South Korea, for instance, demonstrated admirable progress in terms of clean elections, proving that health emergencies need not curtail access to voting.
Overseas and previously marginalised voters enjoyed improved access, leading to high scores for electoral transparency and integrity.
South Korea and Australia may be able to offer each other lessons and learning opportunities in effective elections. We can also look to some of the smaller countries in the region for inspiring success stories.
Bhutan is one of the rare countries that has peacefully transitioned from a monarchy to a democracy in just more than a decade. With big gains in terms of elected government and access to justice, Bhutan is an example of the diversity of governing systems.
Countries are never stuck in one context. Adaptations can always be made and Australia can help entrench this kind of successful transition.
Erosion of democracy in the region can be attributed to myriad factors, including the rise of ethno-nationalist movements, military intervention in political processes, and economic mismanagement.
Yet democratisation is similarly diverse. The democratic trajectories of countries need not be shaped by their past, and democracy often comes in waves rather than linear progress.
In times of political crisis, social contracts are often tested and intercommunal trust is strained. To ward against these worst impacts, a vibrant and empowered civil society is needed. Here, too, Australia can help, by enthusiastically investing in groups that support democracy and defend civic space and civil liberties.
By committing to multilateral relationships and joining hands with neighbours, Australia can help shape a community of like-minded actors working towards common goals in pursuit of a safer, more equitable, and more democratic region.
