The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New doubt over Qatar Airways return to Canberra airport

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:50pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Qatar Airways plane lands at Canberra Airport before the service was cut. Picture by Karleen Minney.

In a new blow for hopes of direct international travel from Canberra, Qatar Airways has postponed its return to the city's airport until next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.