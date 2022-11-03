Times Past: November 4, 1988

Canberra to get a casino!
On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported the opposition had finally let down its guard and given approval for the proposed Canberra Casino.
The opposition spokesperson for the ACT, senator Robert Hill said the opposition would not apologise "for the amount and care we've put into making this decision". They saw "some merit" in the tourism argument for the casino and agreed the project would provide a considerable number of jobs both in its development and operation.
The opposition did not believe the casino would destroy the image of the national capital but in line with the Hobart and Adelaide casinos would add another perspective to the city. The arguments that the casino would lead to an increase in crime "did not stand up to analysis ... you've already got the most liberal social laws in Australia", Mr Hill said.
Senator Margaret Reid (Liberal, ACT) said: "The drawcard of this project may well encourage some additional visitors ... it might encourage people to stay an extra night in Canberra and I believe that it will add to the attraction of the National Convention Centre from a marketing perspective."
There were many other members of political parties that disagreed strongly with the casino proposal and believed it highlighted the need for ACT self-government. Senator Bob McMullan (Labor, ACT) said "we had the spectacle of the 97 members of the Liberal and National parties deliberating for three days on an ACT issue ... for a while it looked as though interstate members would force the party to ignore its local representatives".
The final word from The Canberra Times stated the casino's economic viability shouldn't be a political issue. It should be left for the market to decide after it was built, the paper said.
