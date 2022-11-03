COVID-19 is back squarely in the headlines as NSW braces for a new wave and Pfizer manufacturing workers walk off the job amid a wage dispute.
Dozens of United Workers Union members launched a 24-hour strike in the Melbourne suburb of Mulgrave last night to protest the COVID-19 vaccine maker's wage offer.
The US corporation, which reported a record US$25 billion ($A39 billion) profit last financial year, had offered a 3 per cent increase in the first year of the agreement.
Members are seeking a wage increase closer to current inflation rate and would consider Pfizer's offer if bonuses were rolled into annual increases.
Meanwhile, NSW is on the cusp of a new wave of COVID-19, with an uptick of recorded cases as new variants spread in the community.
NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the latest data indicates a new wave of infections had begun.
As eastern Australia sloshes its way through its fifth wave of major flooding in two years, the impacts to the agricultural sector are expected to be felt for years.
Dairy and beef farming has also been affected as large numbers of livestock vanish in natural disasters.
It comes as dairy farmers across central western NSW are being forced to dump milk after torrential rain flooded roads and blocked access to their properties.
NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chair Colin Thompson says trucks can't access some farms to collect milk.
"I'm having to dump milk because my place is completely cut off and I'm not the only one," Mr Thompson said.
A family camping at Taronga Zoo were given seconds to flee their tent after five lions escaped an enclosure yesterday.
Dominique and Magnus Perri and their children Lucas and Oliver had been staying metres from the lion enclosure as part of the zoo's Roar and Snore experience.
An adult lion and four cubs were found outside their main enclosure at Taronga Zoo yesterday morning. An investigation will be conducted into the incident.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
