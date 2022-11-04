- Qantas has been labelled 'the Spirit of Disappointment' and taken out the number one spot in Choice's Shonky Awards because of long customer service phone wait times and its flight credits policies. Choice also said it performed the worst of all domestic airlines. It said in July it recorded fewer than 50 per cent of flights arriving on time, although that had improved somewhat to just under 70 per cent by September. Qantas said the data used by Choice was "itself a bit shonky". "We had several months of poor performance earlier in the year, but it's improved significantly since August and we're back to our pre-COVID level of service," it said.