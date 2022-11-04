This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Well, this is painfully embarrassing to admit. Seems I've been making a fool of myself for years and it's high time I made amends for all the pain, anguish and stress I have inflicted on so many decent and innocent people.
You see, for decades I have suffered from the absurd misapprehension that "customer service" means just that - how a business treats its customers. Go ahead. Snicker. I deserve your scorn and contempt.
Honestly, I had no idea that it is the customer who should be subservient to business until a nasty little incident took place recently in New York when the British comedian and TV talk show host James Corden was banned by the owner of an upmarket restaurant for being rude to a waiter.
Corden, a regular patron of Balthazar, ordered a $27 yolk-only omelette for his wife, who is allergic to egg whites. When the wrong dish was delivered - for the third time - he made a snide remark about having to cook it himself. The old me would have sympathised and suggested Corden visit Australia to truly appreciate poor customer service.
But the backlash was fierce. How dare a customer complain! Restaurant staff around the world suddenly came forward to reveal their own tragic encounters with rude and demanding patrons. Corden issued several apologies. "I made a sarcastic, rude comment, right? About cooking it myself. And it is a comment I deeply regret," he said. "It was wrong. It was ungracious to the server."
Only then did it dawn on me how horribly wrong I've been about customer service. But I seek not just forgiveness. I want to set things right.
So...
To the young kid at the local bistro last week who wiped his nose with the back of his hand several times before slapping my plate of food on the table. My sincerest apologies for failing to acknowledge your chronic sinus problems. There is no excuse for the way I winced and then - quite outrageously - requested a napkin and cutlery to go with my meal. Such arrogance on my part. No wonder you never returned. Fortunately the curry was only lukewarm and I extracted the juiciest morsels with my fingers.
To the Commonwealth Bank, which recently closed down its only branch in my neck of the woods. I'm dreadfully sorry. To think I originally believed this decision was all about shareholders and bonuses for executive staff and that it would make life harder for the many pensioners and disabled people forced to travel to another town to do their banking. Now I see clearly. Silly old farts too lazy to do their banking online should feel privileged; they can now use our local bus service and its fine fleet of second hand vehicles that served the people of India with such distinction in the 1950s.
To my credit card company. Stupid me. To think I blamed you for allowing an overseas hacker to access my account and tally up $1000 worth of failed bets with an online gambling company. Sorry, too, for sighing and swearing under my breath during the four hours spent late at night dealing with five separate hard-working customer service representatives. How culturally offensive it was of me to speak English and not converse in their native dialect.
To my local cinema. I hang my head in shame over my puerile complaints. I should commend you for providing wonky chairs covered in used chewing gum. The rusty springs are a great method for keeping me on the edge of my seat while the gum holds me in position. And my rants about the exorbitant cost of your popcorn? I now appreciate the expensive maturing process you undertake by bleaching it in the sun for three days covered in 150kg of salt.
To airlines like Jetstar, which in September had less than 60 per cent of its planes departing on time, and Qantas, a world leader in losing baggage. Thank you. You teach us the value of taking life slowly and not relying on material possessions.
Finally, I apologise for my excitement about legislation recently introduced by the Spanish government requiring companies to answer all consumer calls within three minutes, to respond to complaints within 15 days and to abolish the practice of "upselling" and foisting other products on unwitting consumers. Such draconian measures clearly have no place in a free market.
I will do better in future. I promise. To businesses everywhere, I am now your humble servant. How may I serve you?
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have a horror customer service story to share? Do we complain too much about poor service? Or should we be demanding higher standards and consider new customer-friendly laws like Spain? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
- As eastern Australia sloshes its way through its fifth wave of major flooding in two years, the impacts to the agricultural sector are expected to be felt for some time. In the northern rivers of NSW, NSW Farmers region chair Chris Mageny said crops from sugar cane to soy beans had been severely damaged. Dairy and beef farming has also been affected as enormous amounts of livestock had "vanished" in natural disasters this year, he said.
- Qantas has been labelled 'the Spirit of Disappointment' and taken out the number one spot in Choice's Shonky Awards because of long customer service phone wait times and its flight credits policies. Choice also said it performed the worst of all domestic airlines. It said in July it recorded fewer than 50 per cent of flights arriving on time, although that had improved somewhat to just under 70 per cent by September. Qantas said the data used by Choice was "itself a bit shonky". "We had several months of poor performance earlier in the year, but it's improved significantly since August and we're back to our pre-COVID level of service," it said.
- Car giant Volvo has shocked the motoring industry, announcing plans to stop selling petrol vehicles in Australia by 2026, with a top executive calling the older technology a "shrinking business". Volvo's Australian deadline will come four years before its worldwide target to transition to electric vehicles, and comes one week after it launched its first electric car in Australia. Experts said the move showed Australia still had the potential to be "a world leader in the transition to electric vehicles" despite low take-up to date.
THEY SAID IT: "A business absolutely devoted to service will have only one worry about profits. They will be embarrassingly large." - Henry Ford
YOU SAID IT: After ABC sports presenter Tony Armstrong received an abusive, racist email, we asked about racism and whether it should be called out.
"Yes, we should stand up with Tony, " says Kim. "Thank you for writing this article. It is time for this racist rubbish to stop and every person getting hate mail like Tony received should publish the content and report it to police. How courageous. We hear all the time that Indigenous or Asian Australians receive racist messages but the hatred and bitterness is alarming and every Australian should know this is happening and say, 'It's not on.'"
Garry arcs up from another perspective. "So it is 'racist' to challenge the views of someone who purports to be Aboriginal," he says. "Free speech is only for people who agree with your views, according to you Wokes." (Look at that, woke just became a noun!) Ah no, Garry, that's not the case at all. Challenging views is fine as long as it's done respectfully. Racial abuse like that in the email - "uneducated dog", "filthy scum" - is not.
Brad says the media has a role to play in confronting racism: "Managing racist invective needs help from legitimate media not lazily rehashing the online dross in their reporting. Where is the reporting on the reality of generational trauma and its cascading impact? The highest example of statepersonship this week has been Cassius' mum. And her statement should be held up by our governments - promptly. He was a child, walking home from school. Australian society failed."
Maria, 86, "a new Australian since 1960", says: "Not often that I put pen to paper to voice an opinion as it can be misconstrued and hurt innocent people. However I am appalled how racist this country is and how they spew their hatred all around. Personally I will always call them out when I hear it but I am a lone voice in the wilderness. I would stop all social media where a lot is almost unchallenged being said. Yes we definitely should call them out and bring them to justice! Thank you, Echidna."
The emails about annoying words keep rolling in, raising chuckles in the burrow. At last count there were more than 80.
"Let me unpack that for you" was raised by a number of you. How about I unpack the groceries while you explain whatever it is you don't think I understand.
"Incidences" instead of "incidents" was offered by Jim.
"Have a good one" galls UAV pilot Mike. Have a good what? he asks.
Jane growls at "surgeries", as in "following her car accident she had to undergo seven surgeries". No! she screams, "Serena Williams didn't play multiple 'tennises', did she?"
