The song recreates the underlying sound of the motion of a train with a rhythmic pulse underneath the melody. Every so often you can hear a striking hammer, which is created by off-key strikes of percussion and strings or percussion and brass. The film sequence is edited so that the scenes of urban youths mainly happen during these clashing hammer strikes. By doing this, Lee is highlighting - through music - the differences and disparities between the experiences of the rural and urban students. The opening credits scored with this evocative piece of American music set up the viewer for the emotional story that follows.