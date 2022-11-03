The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

Music inspires powerful emotions on screen, just like in real life

By Gena R. Greher
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:22am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are some classic films in which music is so integral to a scene, it would be hard to imagine the scene without it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.