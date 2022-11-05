Window furnishings improve efficiency Advertising Feature

Learn more with a free design consultation. Picture supplied

When the sun is shining down on your home, the temperature indoors can increase quickly. This is especially true when you have patio doors or large windows.



That's because solar heat easily passes through windows in the summer.

While some homes are equipped with air-conditioning and fans, these can be expensive to run and increase our carbon footprint.

This summer, instead of reaching for the cooling, consider how you can use blinds and awnings to keep your home cool.

Reduce heat in your home with smart blinds

Blinds, awnings and curtains can provide a functional and stylish solution for your home to stay cool and comfortable, even when the sun is blazing down.

With the right interior or exterior blind choices (or perhaps with both), you can minimise the sun's ability to heat up your home by closing blinds and awnings in the morning when you know the day is going to be a hot one.

This will help your home stay cooler as the weather reaches its peak. Once the sun has gone down, you can open everything up (including windows) and let the cooler night breeze flow through.

Room-darkening blinds, external awnings and innovative fabrics can effectively keep your home cool, all while adding a sense of style and luxury to your home.



With new innovations in fabric construction, products have been designed to be particularly efficient in keeping your home cooler in summer, and warmer in winter.

Comfortable outdoor entertaining

Take life outdoors comfortably this summer with outdoor blinds and awnings.



Not only can outdoor blinds and awnings keep out the sun and heat, but they can also provide protection from the wind and rain too.

With a range of stylish fabrics and styles to choose from, the addition of outdoor blinds and awnings can transform your home and outdoor entertaining space. It's a practical way to update your house.

The ideal blind or awning system will depend on the unique area you are working with. For example, an exterior living area may benefit from a retractable roof system or be suited to folding arm awning options.

Alternatively, outdoor blinds are perfect for sliding up or down at a moment's notice without the hassle of chains, ropes or pullies. You can ditch the bug repellent too, because they provide an effective insect barrier.

Keep cool without air-con

With the right blind choices, there's no need to turn the air-conditioner to its coldest setting.



Not only will reducing your usage of your air-conditioner save you money and energy, but it could help your family breathe better too.

The changes in humidity and air temperature paired with the recycling of air can have an unpleasant side effect on the respiratory system, with air-conditioning commonly related to irritated throats and annoying coughs, as well as headaches and dry eyes.

Minimise the sun's ability to heat up your home by closing blinds and awnings in the morning when you know the weather is going to be a hot one.



This will help your home stay cooler during the day.



Once the sun has gone down, you can open everything up, including windows, and let the cooler night breeze flow through.

Motorisation for internal and external blinds, curtains and awnings also makes getting the most from your blinds as easy as can be. You can close your awnings and blinds each night at the touch of a button or schedule a time that suits you.



Enjoy the complete smart home experience with hands-free control using voice assistant technology too.

With a free design consultation with Canberra Blinds Centre, you can make a well-informed decision about window treatments to reduce heat in your home this summer, and help your home stay warm in the cooler months.

Window furnishings improve efficiency

Learn more