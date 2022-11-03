Display village launch at Whitlam on Saturday

Canberrans are invited to the launch on Saturday of the Suburban Land Agency's display village in Whitlam.
The display village comprises 13 homes from eight builders, providing inspiration for a sustainable home.
There will be bus tours of the suburb every 15 minutes.
Activities on the day run from 10am to 3pm and include family craft, rock painting, Ngunnawal story telling and a live mural painting. Local musicians will also be performing.
The Innovation Precinct will feature the sales and information centre, the Mingle Community Space and climate-wise garden.
The display village is in Klaus Moje Street, Whitlam.
