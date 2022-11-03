Canberra United's academy has produced another potential A-League star with the promotion of forward Sofia Christopherson to the senior squad.
The club confirmed the signing on Friday as the team approaches its season-opener on November 19 against Perth Glory at McKellar Park.
The 18-year-old is the 20th member of the squad to be locked in for the upcoming season, and brings more attacking flair to Njegosh Popovich's lineup.
"A player that has speed and the ability to find the goal, during her trial she has not looked out of place amongst the squad," the Canberra United coach said of Christopherson.
"She deserves this position within the team.
"Sofia is a perfect example of the academy pathway in Canberra working.
"She is a product of the environment, and being challenged consistently has provided her with the maturity to cope with being a professional player."
Popovich described the academy as a "vital" source of talent, and is committed to continue tapping into that depth which is also helping develop young players in Canberra.
Christopherson is coming off a stellar National Premier League season where she captained the side.
She totaled 22 goals in 50 appearances for the academy team with her physicality and pace a quality Popovich saw potential in.
"The call-up was a lovely surprise," Christopherson said.
"Playing for Canberra United is a dream come true for me.
"The Canberra United Academy program has been a huge part of my development and I thoroughly enjoyed my football there. I can't wait to get started with the first team squad."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
